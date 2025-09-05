Air Lease Corp. to go Private in Merger Valued at $7.4 Billion

Air Lease Corp., a Century City-based aviation company, entered into a merger agreement with Sumitomo Corp., SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield in a deal that values the company at $7.4 billion, or approximately $28.2 billion including debt obligations to be assumed or refinanced net of cash. Air Lease stockholders will receive $65.00 in cash for each share of Class A common stock.

“Since founding Air Lease in 2010, we have been unwavering in our mission to shape the future of the aviation industry and provide airlines around the world with access to the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft. After thoughtful consideration, the board has unanimously determined that this transaction represents the best path forward for our company as it will deliver an immediate premium and certainty in cash value to our Class A common stockholders,” said Steven Udvar-Hazy, chairman of Air Lease, in a statement.

The cash consideration of $65.00 per share represents a 7% premium over its all-time high closing stock price on August 28, 2025, and a 31% premium over the volume-weighted average share price during the last 12-month trading period ended August 29, 2025. The Board of Directors of Air Lease has unanimously approved the agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Information for this article was sourced from Air Lease Corp.