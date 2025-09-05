Hope Bancorp Announces Honorary Chairman’s Retirement

Los Angeles-based Hope Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Bank of Hope, has announced that Steven S. Koh will be retiring from his position as honorary chairman and a member of the boards of directors of the company and the bank effective December 31, 2025.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank Chairman Koh for his years of service and dedication,” said Kevin S. Kim, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Chairman Koh was instrumental in creation of the first and only Korean American regional bank in the United States, and the Board thanks him for his continued leadership and insight during his 40 years of service, not only at the Company and the Bank but also with its legacy entity Wilshire Bancorp, Inc. and Wilshire Bank.”

“It has been an honor for me to have served on the boards of Hope Bancorp and Wilshire Bancorp, and I am grateful for the opportunity,” said Koh. “I have long been planning my retirement, and I am confident that I leave the Company in good hands, with a bright future.”

Koh, 80, served as honorary chairman of the Hope Bancorp Board since July 6, 2017. He also served as the first chairman of Hope Bancorp, beginning on July 29, 2016, following the merger of BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and Wilshire Bancorp, Inc. and the merger of their respective subsidiaries, BBCN Bank and Wilshire Bank, which created Hope Bancorp and Bank of Hope.

Since 1986, Koh first served as a director and eventually chairman of Wilshire Bank and Wilshire Bancorp, Inc. He is highly regarded for his active involvement in community affairs, including the Overseas Korean Traders Association and numerous philanthropic activities for the Korean American community and other communities. He also serves as a life trustee of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

After retirement from the Hope Bancorp Board, Koh plans to devote more of his time and effort to philanthropy.

Information sourced from Hope Bancorp. To learn more, contact julianna.balicka@bankofhope.com.