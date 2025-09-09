Los Angeles Fintech Payment Labs Closed $3.25 Million Seed Round

Payment Labs, a Los Angeles-based financial technology company focused on payment solutions for sports, esports and the creator economy, closed a $3.25-million Seed round. The funding was led by Aperture Venture Capital with participation by Capital Eleven, ESPMX and other investors.

Customers include Microsoft, SEGA, X Games, The Snow League, Arnold Sports, AVP and more. It has processed more than $50 million and built a foundation as the premier fintech solution for detangling complicated payment processes through industry-specific compliance and support. It also incorporates tax and regulatory compliance, payments tracking, reporting tools and multiple payment methods. This investment round will accelerate the company’s mission to streamline and automate transfers for businesses, with customized solutions for items such as royalties, revenue share and business services that are not typically provided by traditional platforms.

“In esports, I became very familiar with the international nature of competitions, the compliance and regulatory issues that those create, the need to track down at times hundreds of individual payees and more,” said Han Park, chief executive of Payment Labs, in a statement. “Those lessons translated directly to Payment Labs’ work in sports and other industries, where we’ve found success in eliminating similar pain points with frictionless solutions.

Advertisement

The funding follows the recent addition of Paul Brewer, a former revenue leader for The Sporting News, Rival and ESL, as Payment Labs’ executive vice president of sales & sports partnerships.

Information for this article was sourced from Payment Labs.