Digital Health Company Wellth Closes $36M Series C to Expand Behavior Change Platform

Los Angeles-based Wellth, a digital health solution combining daily motivation with proven behavior change strategies to deliver measurable health outcomes, closed a $36-million Series C financing. The funding round was oversubscribed, led by Mercato Partners, with participation from FCA Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures, and existing investors SignalFire, NY Life and CD-Venture. Wellth will use the funds to expand access to its app across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, D-SNP and other high-need populations, while accelerating product innovation and partner growth.

“This funding is a validation of our mission and model,” said Matthew Loper, chief executive and co-founder of Wellth, in a statement. “By applying the science of human behavior, Wellth reaches and supports patients through every single day of their care journey. We’ve proven that these small, positive daily interactions lead to significant improvements in health outcomes and a reduction in avoidable costs.”

Wellth leverages behavioral economics and financial incentives to encourage members to complete daily healthy actions, like taking medications, checking blood pressure, measuring glucose and showing up to appropriate preventative care visits.

This funding will enable the company to broaden its impact, leveraging a decade of behavioral data and health outcomes to introduce new generative AI capabilities that personalize motivation and care journeys at the individual level.

