Upfront Ventures Leads $5.6-Million Seed Round in Agenda Hero, AI-Powered Calendar Platform

By David NusbaumContributor 
Upfront Ventures, a Santa Monica-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage technology companies, led a $5.6-million seed round for Agenda Hero, a San Francisco-based AI platform built to eliminate the world’s manual calendar work. The round included participation from Precursor Ventures and K9 Ventures.

Led by Caren Cioffi, Agenda Hero is an AI platform built to eliminate the world’s manual calendar work. The company leverages AI to transform unstructured notes, PDFs, flyers and schedules into fully structured events that sync seamlessly with Google, Apple and Outlook calendars. Its core features include Magic Chat, an AI conversational editor for fast event adjustments, and Magic Schedules, dynamic, shareable schedules that replace static PDFs.

Founded in 1996 in Los Angeles, Upfront has backed teams across all technology sectors. The firm invests about half of its capital in the fast-growing Southern California ecosystem, as well as in Europe, India and Israel.

