Interior Images Acquired by The Designers Group

The Designers Group (TDG) has announced the acquisition of Interior Images, a Los Angeles-based design firm specializing in healthcare and senior living environments. With this acquisition, Interior Images will become TDG’s West Coast studio, furthering the firm’s mission to bring lifestyle-focused design into healthcare, hospitality and senior living spaces.

Cheryl Sanders

As part of the acquisition, Cheryl Sanders, founder of Interior Images, will join TDG as senior vice president of healthcare, where she will oversee TDG’s expanding portfolio of senior living, healthcare and hospitality projects nationwide.

Sanders brings more than 35 years of expertise to TDG. In 1990, she founded Interior Images, which grew into a recognized leader in senior living design, with projects spanning skilled nursing, independent living, assisted living, memory care and dialysis units as well as veterinary hospitals nationwide.

“Senior living doesn’t have to feel institutional. It can be as warm and welcoming as a boutique hotel while still prioritizing health, safety and recovery,” said Sanders. “Joining TDG lets me expand this vision, blending lifestyle-focused design with the specialized needs of healthcare to create environments that truly enhance quality of life.”

Blima Ehrentreu

“This expansion reflects our commitment to thoughtful growth and meaningful impact,” said Blima Ehrentreu, founder and CEO of The Designers Group. “Cheryl and Interior Images have long been leaders in Senior Living design. By joining forces, we can redefine how hospitality, healthcare and Senior environments promote the happiness of residents, patients and their families.”

TDG is known for its commitment to designing environments that uplift communities and enhance quality of life. From New York to Miami, Toronto to Los Angeles, TDG’s work reflects a vision of design that is both human-centered and innovative.

Content sourced from The Designers Group. To learn more, contact yogeetha@thedesignersgroup.com.