Brandon Williams Named Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management for City National Bank

City National Bank has announced the appointment of Brandon Williams as executive vice president and head of Private Banking and Wealth Management. Williams brings more than 25 years of financial services industry experience and a solid track record of building and leading high-performing businesses in wealth management and private banking.

Williams will report directly to Howard Hammond, president and chief executive officer.

Williams joined City National in 2016 and has served as the head of East Coast Private Banking, focused on helping high-net-worth individuals and families, professional service firms and nonprofit organizations achieve their unique financial goals. Williams helped drive significant growth by expanding into new markets, strengthening client relationships and consistently delivering results. He has been leading the Private Banking and Wealth Management division on an interim basis since June 2025.

Prior to joining City National, Williams spent 14 years at TD Bank, holding a variety of leadership roles, including head of the bank’s wealth management division in the U.S.

“Brandon is the right leader for our wealth business,” said Hammond. “I have had the opportunity to witness firsthand Brandon’s leadership style and his ability to align business strategies, foster collaboration and drive growth for the business. He understands what is important to our clients and colleagues, and I am confident that under his leadership, we will realize our bold vision for wealth management and private banking in the U.S.”

“It is a privilege to lead such an accomplished team dedicated to delivering exceptional service with integrity and expertise,” said Williams. “Our clients rely on us to help them achieve their objectives, and we take that responsibility with the utmost seriousness. As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding our capabilities, strengthening client relationships and supporting the communities we serve.”

City National Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, is the largest bank headquartered in Los Angeles.

Information sourced from City National Bank. To learn more, contact media@cnb.com.