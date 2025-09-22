Camarillo Firm Attollo Engineering Acquired by Safran Defense and Space

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Safran Defense and Space Inc. acquired Attollo Engineering, a Camarillo-based company with 60 employees specializing in compact, high-performance imaging and laser sensing solutions. The acquisition strengthens Safran DSI’s product offerings by enhancing its capabilities in advanced imaging and sensing technologies.

“Attollo’s technology broadens Safran DSI’s reach across multiple platforms, enabling faster, more accurate execution no matter the mission,” said Joe Bogosian, chief executive and president of Safran DSI, in a statement. “Attollo’s advanced infrared and laser sensing technologies and cameras will significantly expand our U.S. customers’ capabilities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.”

Attollo Engineering specializes in shortwave infrared and midwave infrared imaging systems and laser sensing technologies. Known for its small pixel pitch sensors with advanced functionality, Attollo provides innovative solutions at the cutting edge of small sensor cores and laser imaging to the defense, aerospace and commercial sectors.

The integration will accelerate the development of American-made next-generation solutions to meet the evolving demands of U.S. government and commercial partners. Post-acquisition, Attollo will continue to operate as a merchant supplier of key sensors and subsystems across defense and commercial markets.

“We are proud to be investing in jobs and cutting-edge technology in California. As a subsidiary of Safran DSI, Attollo Engineering will maintain its operations in Camarillo while forging synergies with Safran and Safran DSI’s global resources and technical expertise,” added Bogosian, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Safran Defense & Space.