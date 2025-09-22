Bank of America Raises its Minimum Hourly Wage to $25

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Bank of America announced it has raised its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 per hour. With the increase, the minimum annualized salary for full-time employees in the U.S. will rise to more than $50,000.

The increase, which goes into effect in early October, applies to all full-time and part-time hourly positions in the U.S., affecting thousands of employees across the nation and helping to fuel the growth of the American economy and create job opportunities that strengthen the communities the company serves.

BofA currently employs 5,530 people in Los Angeles.

This is the company’s latest move, after steadily increasing over the last several years, from under $15 per hour to $25 per hour. It builds on the bank’s history of being a national leader in establishing a competitive minimum rate of pay for U.S. hourly employees.

With the increase to $25, the starting salary for full-time U.S. employees at the bank will have gone up by more than $20,000 since 2017.

Joining the bank at the minimum wage is a launchpad for a long-term career. From onboarding and professional development to tuition assistance and career mobility, the company is committed to a workplace where every teammate has the opportunity to grow and succeed.

“Our strong and rising minimum starting salary provides opportunities for our teammates to build a long-term career at Bank of America,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief people officer, Bank of America. “Competitive compensation is one of the many ways we are helping to drive American economic growth and opportunity.”

As a further investment in the team, 97% of Bank of America employees have received awards beyond regular compensation, mostly in the form of Bank of America restricted common stock. Nearly $5.8 billion has been awarded since the program’s inception in 2017.

