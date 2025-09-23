Blue Pacific Flavors Acquired by German Manufacturer Capol

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Blue Pacific Flavors, a City of Industry-based natural and organic flavor systems manufacturer, was acquired by Capol, a company of the Freudenberg Group, effective September 1, 2025. This acquisition combines leading expertise in beverages, confectionery and coatings to create a global food ingredient leader.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Blue Pacific,” said Donald Wilkes, chief executive of Blue Pacific Flavors, in a statement. “Our farm-to-flavor story will now be amplified through world-class infrastructure and global reach. Together with Capol, we can deliver greater innovation, faster speed to market and enhanced value for our customers while staying true to our roots in clean-label, natural flavor development. Importantly, this partnership also expands our manufacturing footprint into Europe, giving customers more flexibility, supply security and global scale.”

Wilkes will continue as chief executive of Blue Pacific Flavors, and the company’s management team and employees remain unchanged, ensuring seamless continuity for customers while adding the scale and resources of a global group. Founded in 1993, Blue Pacific Flavors has built a reputation for agility, customer-centricity and clean-label innovation, particularly in the beverage segment and emerging wellness categories. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The integration of Blue Pacific Flavors marks a pivotal moment in our shared journey to build a truly global food ingredients platform with flavors and surface treatments,” said Peter Hantl, chief executive of Capol, in a statement. “Together, we will deliver broader, faster and more sustainable solutions to customers worldwide, spanning sweets to beverages, coatings to flavor systems.”

Capol was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Elmshorn, Germany. It is a manufacturer of added-value food ingredient solutions and a global leader in confectionery coatings. As part of the Freudenberg Group, Capol has been expanding its capabilities in natural food colors and flavor innovation, most recently through the acquisition of Curt Georgi in July 2025, a 150-year-old tradition-rich German flavor house, renowned for technical mastery across confectionery, dairy and baked goods. The combined strengths of these highly successful flavor companies, together with Capol, create a food ingredients powerhouse that spans three continents, offering customers expanded product development capabilities and faster speed to market.

Information for this article was sourced from Blue Pacific Flavors.