ProRataAI Raises $40 Million Series B Round for Publisher-Focused Technology

Los Angeles-based ProRataAI Inc., a technology company building AI solutions grounded in respect for content creators, closed a $40 million Series B financing round led by Touring Capital. The investment will accelerate the rollout of Gist Answers, a new AI-as-a-service solution that enables publishers to harness the rapid growth of generative AI by embedding custom AI search, summarization and recommendation functionality directly into their websites and other digital destinations. ProRata has raised more than $75 million since the company’s founding last year.

“Search has always shaped how people discover knowledge, but for too long publishers have been forced to give that power away,” said Bill Gross, chief executive and founder of ProRata, in a statement. “Gist Answers changes that dynamic, bringing AI search directly to their sites, where it deepens engagement, restores control and opens entirely new paths for discovery.”

Gist Answers launched with early-access partners representing over 100 publications. Designed to put control of the AI search experience back in the hands of publishers, the service enables richer interactive experiences, which it says results in driving longer sessions, stronger engagement and greater value.

Publishers can also extend their reach and revenue opportunities by licensing their content to ProRata to inform Gist Answers on third-party destinations. With more than 700 publications worldwide already participating, Gist is leveraging its core content attribution technology to build an ethical, licensed model where human creativity fuels the AI economy.

Gist Answers is designed to work in tandem with Gist Ads, an innovative advertising platform that transforms AI answers into high-value ad inventory by placing native, conversational ads adjacent to AI responses.

“Generative AI is reshaping search and digital advertising, creating an opportunity for a new category of infrastructure to compensate content creators whose work powers the answers we are relying on daily,” said Nagraj Kashyap, general partner of Touring Capital, in a statement.

ProRata is backed by investors that include Touring Capital, Mayfield Fund, MVP Ventures, Revolution Ventures, SBI Investment, Prime Mover Labs, BOLD Capital, XPV-Exponential Ventures, dmg media, Calibrate Ventures and Idealab Studio.

