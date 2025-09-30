Newfold Digital Agrees to Sell Software Firm Markmonitor to London Private Equity Firm

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Newfold Digital, a web and commerce technology company backed by Santa Monica-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group LP and Siris Capital Group, entered into an agreement to sell Markmonitor to Com Laude, a global corporate registrar owned by PX3 Partners, a London-headquartered private equity firm.

The sale is part of Newfold Digital’s strategy to simplify its portfolio and focus on its core brands, Bluehost and Network Solutions. These businesses provide web presence, hosting, and retail registrar services that are central to Newfold Digital’s long-term vision. Bluehost is used by more than five million WordPress users, and Network Solutions, a long-time leader in domains, supports millions of web properties. They are both advancing their platforms with AI-driven website creation and innovative capabilities to help customers launch, grow and stand out online.

“This step strengthens our focus on Bluehost and Network Solutions, positioning us to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value to customers,” said Sharon Rowlands, chief executive of Newfold Digital, in a statement. “We appreciate the contributions of the Markmonitor team and are confident Com Laude is the right partner to advance Markmonitor’s next phase of growth.”

RBC Capital Markets is serving as financial advisor, KPMG is serving as accounting and tax advisor, and Sidley Austin is serving as legal advisor to Newfold.

Information for this article was sourced from Newfold Digital.