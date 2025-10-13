Salt AI Raises $10 Million for Contextual AI in Life Sciences

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based life sciences and health tech startup Salt AI raised $10 million led by Morpheus Ventures, with participation from Struck Capital, Marbruck Investments and CoreWeave. The company will use the capital to expand its customer footprint with leading biopharma and healthcare companies investing in AI innovation. Customers are already deploying Salt AI across drug discovery, clinical development, revenue cycle management, intelligent data navigation and enterprise operations.

“Salt AI is the kind of company CoreWeave aims to support, applying AI to one of society’s most urgent challenges,” said Brian Venturo, co-founder and chief strategy officer at CoreWeave, in a statement. “Our AI cloud platform is purpose-built for complex models, enabling Salt AI to run workloads quickly and reliably and giving life sciences companies a practical way to integrate AI into everyday research.”

The impact was demonstrated at the Ellison Medical Institute, where Salt AI has been accelerating breakthroughs in computational biology since the summer of 2024. The institute is leveraging the platform to significantly accelerate drug discovery, enabling the design and analysis of thousands of compounds and the advancement of two promising protein candidates to in-depth wet-lab studies based on positive in vitro results as of August 2025. Its fast and flexible workflow capabilities enable the institute to continuously refine and enhance its in silico design approach.

“We are in the midst of a breakthrough moment in life sciences, with AI igniting unprecedented opportunities that were once out of reach,” said Aber Whitcomb, chief executive and co-founder of Salt AI, in a statement. “No single AI model can unlock the future of medicine alone. The future belongs to ensembles, models working in synergy.”

Information for this article was sourced from Salt AI.