Windjammer Capital Investors Agrees to Sell Paragon Energy Solutions for $590 Million

Newport Beach-based investment firm Windjammer Capital Investors agreed to sell portfolio firm Paragon Energy Solutions to Mirion Technologies Inc. for $590 million. Mirion obtained $585 million in incremental term loan commitments from Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC. The transaction is valued at a multiple of 18 times the estimated 2026 adjusted EBITDA.

Paragon is a provider of highly engineered solutions for the nuclear power industry. The transaction is expected to close before year-end 2025.

“I look forward to welcoming Paragon to the Mirion family,” said Thomas Logan, Mirion’s chairman and chief executive, in a statement. “Our agreement to acquire Paragon will build on our commitment to the detection, measurement and analysis of ionizing radiation. The complementary capabilities of Mirion and Paragon will provide nuclear power customers with a more comprehensive suite of product offerings and services to meet their growing needs, just as public and private support for the industry accelerates.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor for Mirion Technologies Inc., and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal advisor. Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. and Moelis & Company acted as financial advisors for Paragon Energy Solutions LLC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor for Paragon Energy Solutions LLC.

Information for this article was sourced from Mirion Technologies.