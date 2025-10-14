El Segundo Firm HiveWatch Raises $33 Million Series B Round

HiveWatch, an El Segundo-based provider of physical security software, closed a $33-million Series B round led by Anthos Capital, with participation from Harmonic Growth Partners, Across Capital and existing investors. The raise brings the company’s total financing to more than $65 million.

The company provides software to large companies to assist with daily operations through accelerated incident response and noise reduction technology.

“The future of physical security is more than just the bridge between systems; it is truly creating the digital brain of your security program. With all of an organization’s security data in one place, our AI Operator has been able to automate massive portions of our customers’ response operations, fundamentally changing the way security teams operate,” said Ryan Schonfeld, chief executive and founder, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from HiveWatch.