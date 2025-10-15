Los Angeles Supplement Maker The Plug Drink Raises $5 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Plug Drink, a Los Angeles-based liver health supplement brand, raised $5 million in equity and debt in venture capital. The company launched The Plug Pill Jar in June 2025 and expanded into all Total Wine & More locations nationwide in September 2025.

“Our focus has always been on scaling the business with the right resources and trusted partners,” said Justin Kim, co-founder and chief operating officer, in a statement. “We’re grateful for the incredible support received so far, and we’re looking forward to bringing in a handful of additional strategic investors who share our vision for making liver health an everyday priority.”

The company is keeping its venture round open for additional strategic investors, as it brought in Korean Venture Funds earlier this year, and looks to accelerate its expansion and brand positioning. The company announced its first profitable month in August 2025.

Advertisement

“With profitable growth, retail expansion and new partnerships, we’re building something that has staying power,” said Ray Kim, co-founder and chief executive, in a statement. “As we continue to connect with the right capital partners, we’re confident about where The Plug is heading for the rest of 2025 and beyond.”

Information for this article was sourced from The Plug Drink.