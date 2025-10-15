Singer Burke Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based Singer Burke, a wealth management, tax and business management firm, was acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc., a national registered investment adviser.

Singer Burke has a 50-year legacy serving creative professionals and executives in the media and entertainment sector. Two entities, collectively known as Singer Burke, are part of the transaction: SB Capital Management Inc., a $1.2-billion registered investment adviser, and Singer Burke Zimmer & Kogan LLP, which provides accounting, tax, business management and financial consulting. The company employs about 60 professionals.

Singer Burke joins Mercer Advisors’ Regis Group, a specialized national team dedicated to families with $25 million or more in investable assets. It will also serve as the cornerstone of the company’s media, entertainment and creative professionals specialty practices across all client segments.

Matthew Burke

“We believe client outcomes are strongest when financial professionals work in true coordination,” said Matthew Burke, managing partner of Singer Burke, in a statement. “We partnered with Mercer Advisors because we believe the firm’s collaborative ethos, supported by its team of integrated specialists, exemplifies how clients receive the best service. This partnership ensures our clients and our team will thrive for the next fifty years and beyond.”

In seeking a partner, Singer Burke was focused on joining a partnership with shared values, a time-tested track record and expanded resources. By joining Mercer Advisors, the company gains a professional management team, enterprise-scale operations and technology, and a wider set of client services, including estate planning, which they did not previously offer. Mercer Advisors has more than $80 billion in total client assets, with $20 billion across its ultra-high-net-worth offerings.

Daniel Gourvitch

“Mercer Advisors and Singer Burke are united by a commitment to excellence and discretion in serving families who expect the highest levels of coordination, insight and execution,” said Daniel Gourvitch, president of Mercer Advisors, in a statement.

Jim DiPisa of Dalphia Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to both SB Capital Management, Inc. and Singer Burke Zimmer & Kogan LLP. Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal counsel to Singer Burke.

