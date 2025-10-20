Del Taco Holdings Acquired for $115 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lake Forest-based Del Taco Holdings Inc. agreed to be acquired by Yadav Enterprises Inc. for $115 million. The restaurant chain is owned by San Diego-based Jack in the Box Inc. and is expected to close by January 2026. Jack in the Box expects to use the net cash proceeds after taxes and transaction costs to retire debt within its securitization structure.

“This divestiture is an important step in returning to simplicity, and we look forward to focusing on our core Jack in the Box brand. After a robust process, we are confident we have entered into a transaction with the right steward for Del Taco in its next chapter of evolution. We wish Del Taco success as they enter this next chapter,” said Lance Tucker, chief executive of Jack in the Box Inc., in a statement.

Yadav Enterprises Inc. is a restaurant franchisee company operating throughout Northern California, Texas and six Midwest states. Del Taco Holdings operates and franchises more than 550 Del Taco restaurants nationwide.

BofA Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal advisor for Jack in the Box Inc. Baker Tilly US LLP acted as accountant for Yadav Enterprises Inc.

