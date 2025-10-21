Los Angeles Tech Firm Quilter Raises $25 Million Series B Round

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Quilter, a fully autonomous printed circuit board (PCB) layout through physics-driven AI, raised $25 million in Series B funding led by Index Ventures. The investment comes as Fortune 500 aerospace, defense and consumer electronics companies have adopted Quilter’s technology to transform how their engineering teams design, test and validate hardware.

“In five years, designing a PCB manually will feel like compiling code by hand,” said Sergiy Nesterenko, chief executive and founder of Quilter, in a statement. “Our customers are starting to view board design as instant and unlimited, making it inexpensive to test ideas and speeding up innovation.”

The Series B funding will accelerate Quilter’s growth in top aerospace and defense, automotive and consumer electronics firms as it becomes clear that automating PCB design will be a competitive advantage in the $1-trillion hardware industry.

Quilter was founded in 2019 by Sergiy Nesterenko, a former SpaceX engineer, to fully automate PCB design through physics-driven reinforcement learning. Leading aerospace contractors, national defense laboratories and consumer electronics giants have quietly integrated Quilter into their development cycles. Quilter has raised $40 million to date from Index Ventures, Benchmark, Coatue, Root Ventures and industry experts like Lip-Bu Tan, among others.

Information for this article was sourced from Quilter.