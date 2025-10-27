Beacon Pointe Advisors Expands East Coast Presence with Boston-area Acquisition

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Newport Beach-based investment advisor Beacon Pointe Advisors acquired Sensible Financial Planning, a wealth management firm headquartered in Waltham, Mass. It adds the Boston-area firm’s $944 million in assets under management to bring its total assets under advisement to $54 billion.

Sensible Financial Planning serves clients nationwide with a second office in San Diego. It had 21 professionals at the time of acquisition.

Rick Miller, Ph.D., CFP® (Hand-out/Beacon Pointe Advisors)

“We built the firm to help clients with financial planning problems. Clients have found value in our approach, as evidenced by our growth to over 350 clients and approximately $1 billion in assets under advice. We are keeping our offices, our team and our clients,” said Rick Miller, Sensible Financial Planning partner and managing director, in a statement.

The acquisition of Sensible Financial Planning formally closed on October 1. Advisor Growth Strategies acted as the advisor for the Sensible Financial Planning transaction. With this transaction, Beacon Pointe Advisors now has more than 600 employees across 75 offices nationwide.

“In a seller’s market, we recognize that the choice rests with the advisors and firms we meet. It’s not just about us choosing them, but it’s about them choosing us. Our goal is to stand out as the firm of choice, one that reflects shared values, client commitment and a vision for lasting impact,” said Matt Cooper, Beacon Pointe president, in a statement.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Beacon Pointe Advisors.