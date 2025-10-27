Advertisement
Los Angeles Venture Fund Launches with $15 Million to Partner with Deep Tech

Jamie Gull of Wave Function Ventures
By David NusbaumContributor 
Los Angeles-based Wave Function Ventures closed its $15 million Fund I to partner with deep tech founders building hardware solutions. The company was started by industry veteran and solo partner Jamie Gull, a former SpaceX engineer who played a key role on Falcon 9 reentry, designed and built aircraft at Scaled Composites, and co-founded and sold his own deep tech company, Talyn Air.

Wave Function invests across critical sectors – such as aerospace, defense, energy, robotics and infrastructure – and partners with founders at the earliest stages. In some cases, it will invest pre-incorporation to help founders shape rough ideas into compelling product plans and visions. Fund I has already made nine investments spanning those sectors, and the portfolio has shown strong traction, including multiple follow-on investments from top-tier firms.

“There’s never been a better time to build in hardware and create the next generation of huge companies with enduring legacies”, said Gull, in a statement.

Fund I limited partners include founders, engineers and high-net-worth individuals as well as institutional support.

Information for this article was sourced from Wave Function Ventures.

