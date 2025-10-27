Westlake Village Venture Studio Draper Goren Blockchain Expands to Detroit Area

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Draper Goren Blockchain, a Westlake Village-based blockchain venture studio, expanded by opening a second office in Troy, Mich. The expansion comes on the heels of exceptional performance from the firm’s property technology portfolio companies, including LitFinancial, one of the fastest-growing mortgage brokerages in the country, and AIVRE, an innovative AI-powered appraisal software platform.

“I’m incredibly excited to see our companies thriving at this level,” said Alon Goren, founding partner at Draper Goren Blockchain, in a statement. “Opening a second home base in Michigan is a testament to our success, and I couldn’t be prouder to have it led by my incredible partner, David Bleznak.”

The new Detroit-area office will serve as a strategic hub for incubating and accelerating portfolio companies while housing the firm’s expanding team of operators who drive growth across its investments. The location positions it at the epicenter of the U.S. mortgage industry, providing direct access to critical technology infrastructure and talent.

Advertisement

“Michigan offers an unparalleled ecosystem for PropTech innovation,” said David Bleznak, founding partner at Draper Goren Blockchain, in a statement. “Our venture studio’s performance has been exceptional, and this expansion allows us to deepen our roots in the mortgage capital of the country while building a world-class team to support our portfolio companies’ continued growth.”

Information for this article was sourced from Draper Goren Blockchain.