Caylent Acquires Trek10 to Create the Most Comprehensive Dedicated AWS Services Partner in the Industry

Irvine-based Caylent, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, acquired Trek10 Inc., also an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, to expand Caylent’s portfolio into managed services and strengthen its ability to deliver end-to-end AWS services for customers. The acquisition is backed by Gryphon Investors, Caylent’s private equity firm. Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to Trek10 in connection with the transaction.

Lori Williams

“We are a full-service AWS provider with AI, machine learning, data, but we typically work on the front-end design and architecture rather than the managed services side. This acquisition allows us to compete in that life cycle,” said Lori Williams, chief executive of Caylent.

The combined company will have about 800 employees and generate well over $100 million in revenue annually. This strategic alliance positions the combined entity to explore expanded market opportunities, including potential growth into EMEA regions.

Caylent works with companies in a variety of industries, including travel, media, financial services and professional services. Its customer base includes enterprise and small businesses that need to adopt new technologies.

“What’s really difficult for the foreseeable future is bringing in expertise for agentification and AI to have that depth of talent internally. We think there’s an opportunity to provide that expertise on demand,” said Williams.

Information for this article was sourced from Caylent.