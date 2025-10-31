Citizens Private Bank Deepens Southern California Presence with New Los Angeles-Based Team

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Citizens has announced further expansion of its Private Bank into Southern California by attracting a top-in-market team with deep roots in the Greater Los Angeles region and plans to open multiple private banking offices, serving Beverly Hills and South Bay communities.

The new team, led by Michele Piccirillo, brings extensive expertise in pairing deposit solutions and strategic lending with white glove service to address the complex needs of high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses across entertainment, real estate, construction lending, philanthropic and innovation sectors. With decades of collective experience in the market, the team of relationship managers includes Michele Piccirillo, Jeremy Cramer, Lisa Lemons, Jonathan Durante, Petros Altunyan, Sarah Perahia, Jodie Weiss, Brian Litman and Mary Deckebach.

“Our clients aren’t shy to tell us what they want, and they have made it clear they would like Citizens Private Bank in Los Angeles. The addition of this highly esteemed team allows us to extend our high-touch, integrated banking capabilities to clients in the market and throughout the state,” said Susan deTray, head of Citizens Private Bank. “This team shares our legacy and passion for providing best-in-class client service and has a proven track record of partnering with regional real estate investors, founders and businesses. We are delighted to welcome their clients home, and I have the utmost confidence the team will uphold the extraordinary caliber of service Citizens Private Bank has become synonymous with, in California and beyond.”

This milestone follows a period of strong growth for Citizens Private Bank, which recently announced $12.5 billion in deposits and $5.9 billion in loans, amidst thriving momentum across California. In October 2024, Citizens hired a team of twelve seasoned private bankers, led by executive market director Victor Mena, across Newport Beach and San Diego, laying the foundation for a solid Southern California presence and building upon the momentum of its 2023 expansion in the Bay Area. Citizens Private Bank will officially open its new Newport Beach office in November and its new San Diego office in December. These dedicated hubs for clients across Orange County, as well as the future Los Angeles locations, reinforce Citizens Private Bank’s long-term goals for the region.

“We are excited to join Citizens Private Bank at this pivotal moment of growth in the Los Angeles market and help build upon a legacy of exceptional service,” said Michele Piccirillo, relationship manager, Citizens Private Bank. “Citizens’ integrated model and extensive capabilities enhance our team’s ability to provide clients with a truly holistic experience, addressing their comprehensive private banking, wealth and commercial banking needs.”

In addition, Citizens Private Wealth recently welcomed a Los Angeles-based wealth advisory team, led by Mike Shayestehfar, who has decades of experience delivering holistic financial planning that extends beyond portfolio management. The team specializes in retirement and estate planning, insurance and tax strategies, charitable giving, and multi-generational legacy planning with a mission to preserve and grow clients’ wealth.

