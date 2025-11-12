Advertisement
Banking & Finance

CommanderAI Raises $5-Million Seed Round to Bring AI-Powered Sales to the Waste Management Industry

Recyclable waste materials sorting management on virtual computer screen
(NicoElNino - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

CommanderAI, a prospecting-first sales platform built for waste haulers, raised a $5-million Seed round led by 11 Tribes Ventures and Watchfire Ventures, with participation from Gaingels, MaryRuth’s, Conductor, Fluvio Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures and Radfund. The funding will accelerate CommanderAI’s go-to-market strategy and product innovation, providing waste haulers with the actionable intelligence needed to identify, target and win new business opportunities faster.

“I spent five years in waste industry sales using nothing but spreadsheets and determination. I faced the same challenges our customers struggle with each day, and that frustration inspired me to build CommanderAI,” said David Berg, chief executive of CommanderAI. “We are bringing the combined power of AI and industry expertise to a sector that is primed for disruption. This funding round supercharges our mission of helping haulers find and sell to the right people in a clear and straightforward way.”

The company’s core technology and deep industry expertise are proving essential in a multi-billion-dollar market that has been traditionally overlooked by technology providers. Over the past 90 days, CommanderAI has added dozens of new waste hauler customers and uncovered more than 30,000 leads that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from CommanderAI.

More Business Updates

Banking & FinanceBusiness by LA Times StudiosFINANCEINVESTMENTS & FUNDINGAI & TECHNOLOGY
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement