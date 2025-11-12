CommanderAI Raises $5-Million Seed Round to Bring AI-Powered Sales to the Waste Management Industry

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CommanderAI, a prospecting-first sales platform built for waste haulers, raised a $5-million Seed round led by 11 Tribes Ventures and Watchfire Ventures, with participation from Gaingels, MaryRuth’s, Conductor, Fluvio Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures and Radfund. The funding will accelerate CommanderAI’s go-to-market strategy and product innovation, providing waste haulers with the actionable intelligence needed to identify, target and win new business opportunities faster.

“I spent five years in waste industry sales using nothing but spreadsheets and determination. I faced the same challenges our customers struggle with each day, and that frustration inspired me to build CommanderAI,” said David Berg, chief executive of CommanderAI. “We are bringing the combined power of AI and industry expertise to a sector that is primed for disruption. This funding round supercharges our mission of helping haulers find and sell to the right people in a clear and straightforward way.”

The company’s core technology and deep industry expertise are proving essential in a multi-billion-dollar market that has been traditionally overlooked by technology providers. Over the past 90 days, CommanderAI has added dozens of new waste hauler customers and uncovered more than 30,000 leads that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

