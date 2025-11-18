Platinum Equity to Sell Unical Aviation to Satair, an Airbus Company

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Beverly Hills-based private equity firm Platinum Equity announced an agreement to sell its Unical Aviation Inc., a global provider of aerospace aftermarket solutions, to Satair, an Airbus company. The sale includes Unical, a global aircraft parts and components supplier of used serviceable material and its subsidiary eCube Solutions, a global expert in aircraft storage, disassembly and transition services.

Platinum Equity acquired Unical in 2021. Over the past four years, it has undergone a comprehensive transformation program designed to modernize operations, strengthen leadership and accelerate growth.

“We are proud of everything we accomplished at Unical,” said Jacob Kotzubei, co-President of Platinum Equity, in a statement. “When we acquired the business, we saw tremendous potential to modernize its operations, expand its position within the aerospace aftermarket and elevate its presence on the global stage. This transaction is another example of how Platinum Equity can help family- and founder-owned businesses scale, innovate and maximize their potential.”

The sale is expected to be finalized in early 2026. Jefferies LLC and Fifth Third Securities are serving as financial advisors to Unical on the sale to Satair, and ReedSmith is serving as the company’s legal counsel on the transaction.

Information for this article was sourced from Platinum Equity.