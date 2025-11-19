Southern California Accounting Firm Acquired by National Wealth Management Firm Mercer Advisors

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Beach Freeman Lim & Cleland, a Southern California-based tax firm focused on providing tax, accounting and business advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners, was acquired by Denver-based Mercer Advisors, a national wealth management and financial planning organization. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds 20 tax professionals across offices in El Segundo, Irvine and Ontario to the national tax team of more than 120 professionals at Mercer Advisors.

“We’ve built lasting relationships by delivering the personalized attention of a large, local firm, grounded in a deep understanding of our clients’ unique needs. That foundation has enabled us to provide high-quality, proactive tax, accounting and planning services,” said Doug Beach, managing partner at BFLC, in a statement. “Partnering with Mercer Advisors allows us to build on that legacy, expanding our capabilities, enhancing opportunities for our team and continuing to deliver the collaborative, solutions-focused support our clients count on. We believe this is the right next step for both our clients and our team.”

All members of the BFLC team will join Mercer Advisors, with equity ownership opportunities available to full-time employees. Mercer Advisors was exclusively advised by Republic Capital Group.

