Big Rentals Raises $2.8-Million Seed Round to Modernize Equipment Rentals

Big Rentals, a Los Angeles-based equipment rental platform, raised $2.8 million in Seed funding led by SNAK Venture Partners with participation from Ironspring Ventures, EquipmentShare, Forum Ventures, Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH Fund and NuFund Venture Group.

The funding will accelerate Big Rentals’ expansion into the construction and heavy equipment segment, building on strong early traction in the category through its nationwide partner network. It will also support continued development of HQRent.com, the company’s AI-powered software that helps independent rental businesses run online by managing bookings, payments and fleet operations in one place. It aims to modernize the $80-billion U.S. equipment rental industry.

“For too long, local rental companies and small business owners have had to stitch together outdated tools, paper and spreadsheets,” said Pablo Fernandez, chief executive and co-founder of Big Rentals, in a statement. “We put the same technology used by national chains into the hands of independent operators, making it easy and affordable for anyone to start and scale a professional rental business.”

Founded in 2023, Big Rentals is a dual-sided platform that combines a national rental marketplace with modern operating software for independent equipment owners. Rental businesses use the company’s technology to automate scheduling, payments and inventory, replacing legacy workflows with streamlined, digital operations. The marketplace brings new demand directly to local operators, driving higher utilization and unlocking new revenue opportunities across the U.S.

Information for this article was sourced from Big Rentals.