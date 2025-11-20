CHAOS Industries Raises $510-Million Round at $4.5-Billion Valuation

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CHAOS Industries, a Los Angeles-based defense technology company building Coherent Distributed Networks systems that give warfighters time to act against borders and autonomous threats, raised $510 million in new funding led by Valor Equity Partners, with participation from previous investors 8VC and Accel, at a $4.5-billion valuation.

This latest raise comes just four months after its $275-million Series C round, bringing the company’s total funding to over $1 billion since its inception in 2022. The new capital will support expanded product development and manufacturing.

“This funding is both validation of our long-term vision and a testament to the world-class team behind it,” said John Tenet, chief executive and co-founder of CHAOS Industries, in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud of recent milestones, like our work with Eglin Air Force Base and collaborations across the broader defense technology ecosystem. This new capital ensures we can continue to exponentially scale our capabilities to deliver domain dominance near and far.”

Advertisement

The company recently completed the acquisition of Ziva Corp., a global leader in wireless time synchronization, which provides capabilities for next-generation radar, sensing and distributed battlefield effects. The funding comes at a time of heightened concern over unmanned aerial systems globally and domestically.

“Autonomous threats are compressing decision time on every front. CHAOS is developing the sensing and timing capabilities needed to restore that time advantage for U.S. and allied forces,” said Antonio Gracias, chief executive and chief investment officer at Valor Equity Partners, who will join CHAOS’ board of directors, in a statement.

CHAOS Industries has raised a total of $1 billion in funding from leading investors, including 8VC, Accel, and Valor Equity Partners. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Seattle and London.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from CHAOS Industries.