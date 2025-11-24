L.A. Tax Preparation Startup Rivet Secures $5.1M in Funding to Accelerate Growth

Rivet, a tax preparation firm that was launched in 2024, raised a $5.1-million Seed round led by XYZ Ventures and Susa Ventures, with participation from Haystack Ventures.

Since the Los Angeles company was launched, it has filed more than 1,000 tax returns for companies like Cursor and Cognition. It has grown to a team of more than 30 Big 4 accountants.

“We’re blessed to get to work with the teams at XYZ Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Haystack. We didn’t raise to keep the lights on – we’re self-sustaining today. We raised to go faster, investing in R&D and capacity so we can onboard new clients,” said Nick Abouzeid, chief executive and co-founder, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Rivet.