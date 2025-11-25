A-Mark Precious Metals Rebrands to Gold.com, Secures ‘GOLD’ Ticker After $33M Monex Acquisition

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

El Segundo-based A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. agreed to acquire Monex Deposit Co., one of the largest and most established direct-to-consumer precious metals dealers in the United States, for $33 million. The deal consists of $19 million in cash and $14 million in A-Mark common stock, valued at $25.00 per share. The agreement also provides for an additional deferred purchase price of up to $20 million based on the achievement of specified levels of cumulative pre-tax income. The transaction is expected to close within 60 days.

“Monex Founder Louis Carabini and I have known A-Mark for over 50 years. By joining forces with the industry’s leading fully integrated enterprise, we can offer our customers a broader suite of products and value-added services that are otherwise not possible,” said Michael Carabini, chief executive and president of Monex, in a statement.

Monex was originally founded in 1987. It generated $835 million in revenue in 2024 and held $630 million in assets under custody as of September 30, 2025. Upon closing, Michael Carabini will continue leading the company and report directly to A-Mark chief executive Greg Roberts. D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as financial advisor, and Frye & Hsieh LLP acted as legal counsel to A-Mark. Brown White and Osborn LLP acted as legal advisor to Monex.

In an unrelated move, A-Mark announced that it has secured the ticker “GOLD” as part of a rebranding initiative. It will change its name to Gold.com and transfer its shares from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange to trade under the “GOLD” ticker as of December 2, 2025.

“Gold.com perfectly encapsulates our identity and the whitespace in front of the business as we fortify our category leadership and work to define the future of precious metals, numismatics and other collectibles,” said Gregory Roberts, chief executive of A-Mark, in a statement.

