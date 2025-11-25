Harbinger Raises $160 Million Series C to Scale Electric Truck Production

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Garden Grove-based Harbinger, a medium-duty electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturer, raised $160 million in a Series C funding round co-led by FedEx, investment firm Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund and Thor Industries, a recreational vehicle manufacturer. Other participants include longtime backer Ridgeline.

Previous Harbinger investors that participated in the round include Tiger Global; Leitmotif, a U.S. venture capital firm backed by Volkswagen; and venture capital firms Maniv Mobility, Schematic Ventures, Overture Climate, Ironspring Ventures, ArcTern Ventures, Litquidity Ventures and The Coca-Cola System Sustainability Fund, managed by Greycroft. With this round, Harbinger has raised $358 million to date.

Along with its investment, FedEx placed an initial order for 53 Harbinger electric vehicles from the company. Harbinger will deliver chassis ready for upfit by the end of this calendar year. These vehicles – a mix of Class 5 and Class 6 models – reflect the shipping giant’s ongoing network transformation and resulting need for larger-capacity pickup and delivery vehicles as it continues to optimize its network and routes.

“FedEx’s participation signals a demand for innovation in the medium-duty truck sector and for an electric model that helps advance business and sustainability goals at the same time,” said Dipender Saluja, managing partner of Capricorn Investment Group’s Technology Impact Fund, in a statement. “Over the last two decades, medium-duty truck fleets have generally deployed small volumes of demonstration electric trucks. The industry is now ready to move to mass adoption, with Harbinger leading that scale-up.”

Harbinger’s proprietary electric platform, known as an electric vehicle stripped chassis, includes all major vehicle systems, which the company designs and manufactures in-house. The company touts its vertically integrated approach as a way to keep costs down, while providing a higher-performing, more durable solution than electric vehicles built upon existing diesel and gasoline platforms.

Information for this article was sourced from Harbinger.