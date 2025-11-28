Jonah Cave Named Chief Growth Officer at Angeles Wealth to Lead Strategic Expansion

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Jonah Cave

Angeles Wealth Management, a national wealth management firm serving generationally wealthy families, has announced the appointment of Jonah Cave as chief growth officer. In this newly developed role, Cave will lead business development and growth initiatives. Cave’s appointment comes as Angeles Wealth continues its strong growth, with assets under management of approximately $2.6 billion, a more than tenfold increase since the beginning of 2018.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Cave will leverage his 30-year career across capital markets, private investments, family office and wealth management to build and manage a strategic business development program that supports advisor growth and strengthens client engagement. Cave will also identify and support strategic inorganic growth opportunities in the high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) segments.

“I’m energized by the opportunity to help our advisors share our story and unlock new opportunities across the firm,” said Cave. “Nationally and in our key markets of California, New York and Texas, we see a tremendous opportunity to serve more families with sophisticated needs.”

Advertisement

“As the industry awakens to the convergence of advisory needs between private wealth and institutional clients – and the solutions and services required across the advice continuum – Angeles Wealth is uniquely positioned and truly independent,” added Cave. “The platform that other firms are assembling, Angeles Wealth and AIA have already built.”

An experienced financial services veteran, Cave joins Angeles Wealth from CH Investment Partners, a Dallas-based, multi-family office now part of Cresset Capital. He served as senior managing director and head of the Partner Relations Team. In that role, he managed growth, including relationships with external single- and multi-family offices. Before CH Investment Partners, Cave held senior leadership roles in the global equity divisions at Merrill Lynch, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS. In these roles, he was directly responsible for managing teams and large institutional client relationships.

“From day one, Angeles Wealth was built to give families access to the same institutional-quality investments available to billion-dollar organizations and on the same terms,” said Jonathan Foster, president and CEO of Angeles Wealth. “Jonah understands the power of our integrated model and brings the leadership needed to advance our growth to serve more families and deepen collaboration with our institutional team.”

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Angeles Wealth Management.