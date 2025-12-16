Sugarfina Acquires L.A. Coffee Chain Caffe Luxxe in $24.5-Million Deal

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina acquired Caffe Luxxe, a Los Angeles-based coffee roaster and cafe chain, through a 100% stock merger. The $24.5-million acquisition marks Sugarfina’s third strategic roll-up, continuing its vision of building a dynamic portfolio of elevated specialty brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caffe Luxxe into the Sugarfina family and look forward to combining our shared passion for creating memorable experiences for our customers,” said Scott LaPorta, chief executive of Sugarfina, in a statement. “I have been a longtime fan of the Caffe Luxxe brand, frequenting their locations, which have always stood out for exceptional quality and community presence. We are excited to bring this exact presence and quality to new communities in the near future.”

Founded in 2006, Caffe Luxxe set out to create spaces where people could slow down, connect and enjoy quality coffee. The brand leans into “approachable luxury,” offering premium coffee in warm, community-focused cafes. Today, there are seven Caffe locations across affluent coastal communities, including Malibu, Montecito, Manhattan Beach, Long Beach, Santa Monica and Brentwood (2), with plans to open in Culver City in January. Caffe Luxxe plans to rebuild its Pacific Palisades location, lost in the January fire. Additionally, Caffe Luxxe operates a diversified ecommerce site and subscription platform, complemented by wholesale distribution to cafes, restaurants, offices and boutique hotels, and most recently, an expansion into gourmet grocers and specialty stores.

As part of the integration, Caffe Luxxe will fold into the Sugarfina Corporation portfolio, streamlining core functions across HR, legal, finance, digital marketing, ecommerce and wholesale sales.

Advertisement

“We are excited to join the Sugarfina family and bring our Caffe Luxxe experience to a broader audience,” said Mark Wain, co-founder and president of Caffe Luxxe, in a statement.

With the recent acquisitions of BOXFOX and Candy Club, Sugarfina is rapidly expanding its portfolio of experiential brands, solidifying its position as a leader in elevated confections and specialty gifts.

Information for this article was sourced from Sugarfina.