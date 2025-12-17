Advertisement
El Segundo’s Valar Atomics Raises $130 Million to Scale Nuclear Fission

By David NusbaumContributor 
El Segundo-based Valar Atomics has closed a $130 million Series A funding round, led by Snowpoint Ventures with co-leads Day One and Dream. Balerion, Contrary, DTX, Alumni, Crosscut, Triplepoint, Palmer Luckey and Shyam Sankar participated along with other notable funds and angels.

Doug Philippone of Snowpoint Ventures, an experienced investor and operator with a background as an Army Ranger, JSOC Commander, and Head of Global Defense at Palantir, joined Valar’s board of directors as part of the transaction. Previous investors include Riot Ventures, Initialized Capital and AlleyCorp.

Valar Atomics will utilize the funds to scale nuclear fission for global energy production. The company was founded two years ago.

Information for this article was sourced from Valar Atomics.

