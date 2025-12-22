Sequoia Financial Group Expands West Coast Footprint with Acquisition of Pasadena-based Sterling Financial

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Group LLC, an SEC-registered wealth manager with $29.9 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025, acquired Sterling Financial Group Inc., an independent investment advisory firm based in Pasadena. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sterling Financial advisors has provided personalized investment advisory services to individuals, multi-generational families and small businesses in Pasadena since 1998. The firm has a team of seven, 200 clients in more than a dozen states and $406 million in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025.

“Sterling Financial specializes in working with both long-term clients and those dealing with once-in-a-lifetime transitions, such as a business succession or settling the estate of a loved one,” said Michael Hatch, owner and managing principal of Sterling Financial, in a statement. “In Sequoia Financial, we have found a true partner that understands our holistic approach.”

Advertisement

Hatch and Kody Brown, financial advisor and principal, are now equity owners in Sequoia Financial. The Sterling Financial acquisition builds on Sequoia Financial’s wealth management relationship with accounting firm Eide Bailly, announced in late 2024, by establishing Sequoia’s first standalone office in California. Previously, the Sequoia Financial team had a presence in Eide Bailly’s offices in Irvine and Torrance. Sequoia Financial has grown organically and through acquisitions to expand its services and geographic footprint. Since 2023, it has made 11 acquisitions.

Benesch served as legal advisor to Sequoia Financial. Shustak, Reynolds & Partners P.C. served as legal advisor to Sterling Financial. DeVoe & Company, an investment bank and consulting firm, represented Sterling Financial in the transaction.

Information for this article was sourced from Sequoia Financial Group.