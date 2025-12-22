Hawthorne Startup Vital Lyfe Closes $24M Seed Round for Grid-Independent Water Tech

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Vital Lyfe, a Hawthorne-based company focused on redefining water access through scalable, personal water-making technology, closed a $24 million Seed round, consisting of over $18 million in venture funding and the remainder in committed debt financing. The round, led by Interlagos and General Catalyst, with participation from Generational Partners, Cantos, Space VC and Also Capital. Funds will accelerate manufacturing, expand field deployments and advance the company’s path to market ahead of its first consumer-ready products launching in 2026.

“This funding is a major milestone in our mission to bring clean water directly to the people and organizations who need it most,” said Jon Criss, chief executive and founder of Vital Lyfe, in a statement. “With this funding, we have the resources to accelerate our roadmap and work towards scaling a new technology that puts reliable, on-demand water generation in the hands of communities everywhere.”

The limitations of existing water infrastructure present a clear need and opportunity for reinvention in the market. Vital Lyfe is meeting that moment by introducing a platform engineered to perform independently of grids and fixed systems, creating a new category of autonomous, on-demand water production. With a founding team steeped in advanced design and systems engineering built for the most rugged terrain, Vital Lyfe holds the expertise and capability to expand the water market beyond traditional architectural standards on a global scale.

“This raise gives us the momentum to transition from validated prototypes to scaled production and real-world impact,” said Andrew Harner, COO and founder of Vital Lyfe. “We’re building technology that is resilient, adaptable and capable of transforming how communities access water without waiting for infrastructure to catch up. Our goal is simple but ambitious: clean water on demand, anywhere.”

