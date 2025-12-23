West Hollywood EdTech Firm Find Your Grind Raises $5M Series A Led by Echo Investment Capital

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Find Your Grind, a West Hollywood-based education tech company, raised $5 million in Series A funding, led by Echo Investment Capital with support from Gross Labs, a Newport Beach-based family office operated by the company founder. This round brings total funding for the company to $8 million.

“The company was born out of my time in a Los Angeles recording studio, bringing students through, showing them not just how music worked, but how careers worked, how identity matters and how the future of work isn’t what it used to be,” said Nick Gross, chief executive of Find Your Grind, in a statement.

The company has worked with hundreds of thousands of students to empower young people to explore modern careers, build confident identities and step boldly into the future. It starts by identifying strengths, values and lifestyle preferences. Then it shares career pathways that are not traditionally seen in classrooms, such as creator economy roles, esports, media-tech innovation and lifestyle-driven functions like entertainment, content and experience design. This round will allow it to deepen the curriculum, expand AI-powered tools and reach more students across the U.S.

