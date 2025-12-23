Saban Community Clinic and Westmont Counseling Center Announce Merger to Expand Access to Care

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Saban Community Clinic and Westmont Counseling Center announced their merger, combining two trusted organizations committed to providing quality care to underserved communities. Westmont Counseling Center will become part of Saban Community Clinic, and this partnership will honor Westmont’s rich history and legacy of compassionate service, while expanding the scope of care available to the Westmont neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Westmont Counseling Center,” said Muriel Nouwezem, chief executive of Saban Community Clinic, in a statement. “Westmont’s impact in the community has been extraordinary, and together, we can ensure that residents have access to care that goes beyond behavioral health, offering a true continuum of services to improve overall health and well-being.”

For decades, Westmont Counseling Center has been a cornerstone for behavioral health services in South Los Angeles, supporting individuals and families with empathy and expertise. Through this merger, Saban will build on that foundation by continuing the same mission and community commitment while introducing a broader range of services, including comprehensive medical care, dental services, preventive screenings and access to a larger network of specialists.

“Westmont is committed to helping the wonderful people of this community in any way we can,” said Joel McLafferty, executive director of Westmont Counseling Center, in a statement. “With this merger, we will continue to provide compassionate mental health services, while opening the door to a new world of medical services right here at home.”

The merger was effective November 8, with services continuing uninterrupted for current Westmont patients. Over the coming months, Saban will work closely with staff, patients and community partners to ensure a smooth transition.

Saban Community Clinic was founded in 1967 as the LA Free Clinic. It operates multiple health centers and a mobile clinic across Los Angeles and West Hollywood, delivering essential services to those who might otherwise not receive care. With over 155,000 visits annually, it provides more than $6.5 million worth of free services annually.

Information for this article was sourced from Saban Community Clinic.