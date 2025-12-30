FlyHouse Acquires Sun Air Jets to Build Vertically Integrated Private Aviation Powerhouse

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Private aviation firm FlyHouse acquired Camarillo-based Sun Air Jets, adding the Southern California-based aircraft management and charter operator into the FlyHouse organization.

“We extend a warm welcome to the talented team of Sun Air Jets into the FlyHouse family,” said Jack E. Lambert Jr., chief executive of FlyHouse, in a statement. “This moment is more than just an acquisition; it’s a powerful step forward in our mission to disrupt the private aviation industry and create a global luxury brand that delivers a seamless, frictionless experience. By bringing Sun Air Jets into FlyHouse, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate our vision and continue redefining private aviation into an exceptional experience.”

Advertisement

Sun Air Jets was originally founded in 1999. FlyHouse assumed full ownership of Sun Air Jets’ assets and operations and will continue to employ more than 100 employees. The combination immediately expands FlyHouse’s operational depth, geographic presence and technical capabilities, strengthening its ability to support aircraft owners and charter clients across a broader range of missions and markets.

Those operations include hangar, ramp and service infrastructure at Van Nuys and Camarillo Airports, including fixed-based operations in Camarillo. It expands the owned and managed fleet of light, super-mid and large-cabin aircraft and adds an FAA Part 145 repair station, supporting maintenance and inspection activity.

Advertisement

The completed transaction also positions FlyHouse for future international expansion by enabling standardized maintenance, safety and operational procedures aligned with European certification requirements and cross-border regulatory compliance.

FlyHouse is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. It offers full domestic travel with international travel on a case-by-case basis, with plans to grow in South America, Europe and the Middle East. The company manages flights on approximately 2,000 aircraft.

Information for this article was sourced from FlyHouse.