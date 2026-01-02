Ember LifeSciences Secures $16.5M Series A to Revolutionize Healthcare Cold Chain Tech

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Westlake Village-based Ember LifeSciences Inc. raised $16.5 million in a Series A funding round to support the development and expansion of its temperature-controlled shipping and storage solutions for pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products. The funding round was led by Sea Court Capital, with participation from Cardinal Health, Carrier Ventures and other investors, including former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Our breakthrough cold chain technology ensures life-saving medicines reach their destination safely, reliably and sustainably,” said Clay Alexander, founder and chief executive of Ember LifeSciences, in a statement. “This investment marks a major step forward in advancing the future of healthcare, allowing us to accelerate our next-generation product development and expand into global markets.”

The funding will support Ember LifeSciences’ innovation pipeline, including the launch of the Ember Cube 2. The product builds on the first-generation Ember Cube, a digital shipping box that features cloud-based temperature reporting, GPS location tracking and return-to-sender technology. According to the company, the second-generation Ember Cube will serve organizations shipping high volumes of temperature-sensitive therapies. Additionally, by evolving into a configurable passive platform, this new model will extend to broader healthcare networks and enable patient-focused adoption across the supply chain.

The investment will support high-volume deployments with domestic customers as the company prepares to introduce patient-focused products that improve medicine storage and transportation at the consumer level.

The funding comes as the pharmaceutical industry continues to grapple with temperature-related losses across global supply chains. According to industry estimates cited by the company, temperature excursions contribute to $35 billion in annual losses, and 330 billion pounds of waste are generated annually from single-use cold chain packaging.

Information for this article was sourced from Ember LifeSciences.