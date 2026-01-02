EP Wealth Advisors Expands Phoenix Presence with Acquisition of Clearview Wealth Advisors

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

EP Wealth Advisors, a Torrance-based fee-only registered investment advisor, acquired Clearview Wealth Advisors, a planning-focused firm serving clients across the Pacific Northwest and the Phoenix metropolitan area. Through this partnership, the Clearview team will join EP Wealth’s Phoenix region, adding nearly $218 million in assets under management. Clearview employees gain access to EP’s expanded planning, tax and investment resources that enhance the experience they provide their clients.

“As our clients’ financial needs grew more layered, we saw the value in having more specialists support the planning work we do,” said Michael Coursey, managing member of Clearview Advisors, in a statement. “Partnering with EP lets us bring added expertise and capabilities to the table while preserving the level of attention and care that has always defined our approach.”

Clearview Advisors is comprised of the father-and-son team of Michael and Corbin Coursey. The Courseys recently relocated to Phoenix to deepen their ability to serve a diverse and growing client base in a dynamic market. Joining EP Wealth gives the team broader resources while allowing them to continue delivering the personal, relationship-driven guidance that reflects their clients’ values.

The Clearview team will integrate with EP Wealth’s Phoenix region under regional directors M.J. Nodilo and Adrian Larson.

“We’re pleased to welcome Michael and Corbin to the Phoenix team,” said Steve Beals, EP Wealth’s Mountain/Central divisional leader, in a statement. “Their thoughtful approach to working with clients aligns naturally with how our advisors serve people throughout the region. They bring a genuine commitment to doing what’s right for those who rely on them to attain short- and long-term financial goals.”

This acquisition was EP Wealth’s ninth strategic partnership of 2025, reflecting the firm’s commitment to expanding its ability to support more clients across the United States. Financial and legal terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EP Wealth Advisors has 61 offices across 22 states. It manages $40.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025.

Information for this article was sourced from EP Wealth Advisors.