Advertisement
Banking & Finance

NANT Global Finance Unveils Fully Integrated Blockchain Platform for Tokenized Securities and Real-Time Settlement

LA Times Studios logo
By LA Times Studios Staff
Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Nant global finance

In a move aimed at modernizing the plumbing of Wall Street, Nant Global Finance, Inc. (NANT) has announced the launch of a fully integrated, blockchain-enabled capital markets platform. The new ecosystem combines traditional regulated brokerage and investment banking with real-time blockchain settlement, positioning itself as a bridge between legacy finance and the era of digital assets.

The announcement follows a series of strategic moves by NANT to consolidate the infrastructure required to trade, settle, and record securities using smart contracts.

A Massive Infrastructure Play

NANT has finalized the 100% acquisition of several key players in the fintech space, including:

Advertisement
  • Horizon Globex GmbH: The technology provider powering the Upstream exchange.
  • Equity Stock Transfer and BlockAgent: Two U.S.-based transfer agents that manage investor records and digital asset custody.

In addition to these completed deals, NANT has entered into agreements to acquire full ownership of three FINRA-regulated entities: AOS, Inc. (parent of TradingBlock and MoneyBlock), Digital Offering, LLC, and Arkonis Capital LLC. These acquisitions are currently pending regulatory approval, with NANT currently holding a 24% stake in each.

High-Profile Backing and Media Strategy

The venture is backed by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, cancer researcher and owner of the Los Angeles Times Media Group. Dr. Soon-Shiong, who joins the NANT advisory board, brings a portfolio of 65 blockchain and smart-contract patents to the firm.

The Los Angeles Times Media Group will serve as a strategic partner to drive investor education and market visibility. This includes a partnership with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for floor-based broadcasting and live-streaming, ensuring NANT’s digital initiatives have a direct line to the traditional investing public.

Advertisement

The Shift to Real-Time Settlement

While many blockchain firms focus on private assets or cryptocurrencies, NANT is targeting the multi-trillion-dollar public markets. The company’s goal is to transition traditional National Market System (NMS) securities—like those traded on the NYSE and NASDAQ—into a tokenized format.

The primary benefit of this shift is instantaneous settlement. Currently, most stock trades take one to two days to settle; NANT’s infrastructure is designed to handle these transactions in real-time, significantly reducing counterparty risk and lowering costs for both institutions and individual retail traders.

Leadership and Vision

The firm is led by a veteran management team including CEO Mark Elenowitz and President Vincent Molinari.

“The operating system of U.S. capital markets is being rebuilt to embrace tokenization,” said Dr. Soon-Shiong in a statement. “This infrastructure is needed so that the nearly $3 trillion in securities trades per day settle in a nearly instantaneous and more cost-effective manner.”

Once the pending acquisitions receive FINRA approval, NANT intends to operate as a consolidated, multi-licensed financial group. This will include its own Alternative Trading System (ATS), allowing broker-dealers to access NANT’s liquidity and blockchain settlement tools through custom-branded applications.

Sourced from information by NANT Global Finance.

Advertisement

More from LA Times Studios Business

A mother with a dad, holding a newborn

Reproductive Partners Medical Group Relocates Westminster Clinic to New Long Beach Facility

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Hits 1,111-Unit Milestone With First Los Angeles City Location

4345 Matilija in Los Angeles

PNC Multifamily Capital Hits Milestone With 100th Affordable Housing Fund

Sorrel at Warner Center

Institutional Play: Waterton Bets on Warner Center Growth with Second Major 2025 Acquisition

Orange City Square

‘Massive Discount’: MGR Real Estate Acquires Orange City Square for $89 Million

A City National Bank branch office on 6th Avenue in New York City, USA

City National Bank Expands to the Carolinas with New Charlotte and Greenville Offices

TENTEN Campus

TENTEN Campus Community in Downtown Glendale Secures $125M in Financing

Village Business Park in Buena Park, CA

BOLOUR Completes $22.25 Million Office Refinance for Village Business Park in Buena Park

Antelope Valley Plaza

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.9M Sale of Shop Building at Antelope Valley Plaza

Original Trader Joe's exterior and sign

Trader Joe’s Scoops Up Santa Monica Retail Site in $22 Million Deal

Banking & FinanceBusiness by LA Times StudiosFINANCEAI & TECHNOLOGY

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.

Advertisement