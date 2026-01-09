Century Park Capital Partners Elevates Matt Reilly and Mykel Kilgore to Vice President

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based Century Park Capital Partners has announced the promotions of Matt Reilly and Mykel Kilgore to vice president, recognizing their contributions to the firm’s investment execution and portfolio company management.

“Matt and Mykel have consistently demonstrated outstanding judgment, work ethic and leadership,” said Guy Zaczepinski, managing partner of Century Park. “Their promotions reflect both the impact they have already made across our investment portfolio and the important roles they will continue to play as we grow the firm.”

“Matt and Mykel embody the collaborative, disciplined investment approach that defines Century Park,” said Martin Sarafa, managing partner of Century Park. “We are excited to see them take on expanded responsibilities and continue delivering value for our investors and management teams.”

Advertisement

Reilly joined Century Park in January 2021 and is actively involved in the due diligence and execution of recapitalizations and buyout transactions. He also monitors the performance of portfolio companies and currently serves on the boards of Green Summit Landscape Group, NCP Coatings and Dominion Care. Prior to Century Park, Reilly was an analyst in Houlihan Lokey’s Industrials Investment Banking Group in Los Angeles, where he covered the Aerospace & Defense sectors.

Kilgore joined Century Park in February 2022 and assists with the due diligence and execution of recapitalizations and buyout transactions, as well as ongoing portfolio company performance monitoring. He currently serves on the board of directors for Total Access Elevator. Previously, Kilgore was an associate at True West Capital Partners, where he focused on debt and equity co-investments. Before that, he was a portfolio analyst at Maranon Capital, supporting portfolio management and valuation efforts.

Information for this article was sourced from Century Park Capital Partners.