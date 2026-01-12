Aerospace Giant TransDigm Snaps Up Stellant Systems for $960 Million

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Cleveland-based TransDigm Group Inc. will acquire Torrance-based aerospace and defense manufacturer Stellant Systems Inc. for $960 million from investment firm Arlington Capital Partners. The deal is expected to close later this year, pending regulatory approval.

“I am incredibly proud of what Stellant has been able to accomplish for its customers and the broader defense ecosystem,” said Keith Barclay, chief executive of Stellant Systems, in a statement. “With significant improvements in operational efficiency and an exciting pipeline of new products, Stellant has never been stronger than it is today. On behalf of the entire Stellant team, I am sincerely grateful for Arlington’s partnership, and we are confident that TransDigm Group is the right partner for our next phase of growth.”

Stellant is a designer and manufacturer of high-power electronic components and subsystems serving the aerospace and defense end market. Its products are highly engineered, proprietary components with substantial aftermarket content and a strong presence across major aerospace and defense platforms. Approximately 50% of Stellant’s revenue is derived from the aftermarket, and nearly all its revenue is generated from proprietary products. Stellant is expected to generate approximately $300 million in revenue for the 2025 calendar year. It employs approximately 950 people and has manufacturing locations in Torrance, Williamsport, PA, Melville, NY, and Topsfield, MA.

“Stellant’s highly engineered, proprietary products generate significant aftermarket revenue and fit well with our long-standing business strategy,” said Mike Lisman, TransDigm’s chief executive, in a statement. As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect this acquisition to create equity value in line with our long-term private equity-like return objectives.”

Harris Williams served as exclusive financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Arlington and Stellant during the transaction.

Information for this article was sourced from Arlington Capital Partners.