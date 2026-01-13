Fixated Raises Total Capital to Over $50 Million With Backing From Eldridge Industries

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based digital talent and content studio company Fixated has announced additional investment from Miami-headquartered holding company Eldridge Industries, bringing its total available capital to more than $50 million.

This latest round of funding will support Fixated’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, including talent representation, content, distribution and creator infrastructure, as well as onboarding senior leadership to the team.

“Legacy models aren’t broken, they’re obsolete. We’re not here to upgrade, we’re here to transform the industry,” said Zach Katz, co-founder and chief executive of Fixated, in a statement. “We’ve built a new model that raises the bar for creators, platforms and brands. With this capital, we’re scaling infrastructure, locking in strategic acquisitions and adding senior firepower to expand monetization, increase production and fuel long-term growth.”

Founded in 2023 by Jason Wilhelm and Zach Katz, Fixated caters to creators, platforms and brands. The company’s all-in model includes content development, production, audience growth, intellectual property expansion, brand partnerships and monetization over major social media platforms.

Eldridge Industries invests in businesses spanning asset management, technology, infrastructure and media, including A24, Fulwell Entertainment and Penske Media, which includes the Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Billboard, Rolling Stone and other media properties. Boehly is chairman and owner of Chelsea Football Club and an owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Sparks and Cloud9.

“The creator economy has grown quickly, but the infrastructure around it has been fragmented,” said Todd Boehly, chairman and chief executive of Eldridge Industries, in a statement. “Fixated is bringing talent, content, production and distribution together in a way that creates long-term value. This investment supports their continued efforts to build a more integrated and efficient ecosystem for creators.”

Katz announced the fundraising news via a LinkedIn post. He said the additional investment by Eldridge Industries is a validation that creators are no longer ‘emerging talent’ but the next generation of entertainment companies.

Information for this article was sourced from Fixated.