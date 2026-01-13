Identity Security Firm Saviynt Lands $700 Million to Power AI Infrastructure

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Saviynt, a Los Angeles-based identity security company, raised $700 million in Series B growth equity financing at a valuation of approximately $3 billion. Funds managed by global investment firm KKR led the round with participation from Sixth Street Growth and TenEleven, as well as new funding from existing Series A investor Carrick Capital Partners. The multi-firm investment underscores a shared conviction that identity management is the foundational infrastructure for organizations deploying AI at scale.

“This is a defining moment for Saviynt and the industry,” said Sachin Nayyar, founder and chief executive of Saviynt, in a statement. “The demand for secure, governed identity has never been greater, and this growth investment gives us the resources to meet it head-on. We chose to strategically partner with KKR and Sixth Street because they understand how central identity has become to enterprise AI strategies, and they have long track records of helping category leaders scale globally. We’re excited to work with them to accelerate innovation and bring identity security to every organization operating in the AI era.”

Saviynt’s AI-powered platform manages, secures and governs access for human, non-human and AI agent identities across an organization’s applications, data and infrastructure. By converging identity management and governance, privileged access management, application access governance, identity security posture management and access gateways across all types of identities, Saviynt simplifies compliance, reduces risk and improves efficiency for companies moving to cloud and AI-driven infrastructure.

Identity security provides AI the important guardrails it needs to deliver real value and control risk. This shift has transformed identity governance from a security and compliance function into a strategic requirement for AI adoption.

“Saviynt has built one of the most advanced and comprehensive identity security platforms in the market, purpose-built for the AI era,” said Ben Pederson, managing director at KKR, in a statement. “The company is redefining how organizations secure their digital ecosystems, and we look forward to strategically partnering with Sachin and the Saviynt team to help further scale their platform globally.

Recently, Saviynt opened a regional headquarters office in Dubai. The company has expanded to more than 600 global enterprise customers, representing more than 20% of Fortune 100 companies.

