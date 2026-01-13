Super League Gaming Acquires Stake in Roblox Hit ‘Hide or Die!’ and Tech Firm ‘Let’s Bounce’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Santa Monica-based Super League Gaming announced two unrelated acquisitions. It acquired an interest in Hide or Die!, a Top 100 Roblox game, and Let’s Bounce, Inc., a marketing technology company focused on enabling scalable, measurable brand engagement inside gaming and UGC environments.

The acquisition of Hide or Die! reflects a transition from strategy to execution as it secures ownership positions in cash-generating assets within the gaming content and media economy. The game has been visited more than 570 million times in 16 months.

“This is a big moment for Super League. We’ve been clear about expanding our model through ownership positions in proven, revenue-generating properties, and Hide or Die! is exactly the type of asset we want to back. We’re grateful to Cole and Alex for believing we’re the right partners to help grow their business while also fueling our own,” said Matt Edelman, chief executive of Super League, in a statement. “Importantly, building a portfolio of equity ownership interests in cash-generating assets gives us long-term flexibility in how value is structured and shared as our digital asset strategy evolves.”

Hide or Die! has been a popular multiplayer game on Roblox since its launch in 2024, ranking among the platform’s Top 100 games by concurrent players and recently seeing nearly 3 million daily active users. It features a prop hunt hide and seek game, where a group of players is inserted into a map full of objects.

“Super League was one of the first teams to really get what creators are building on Roblox,” said Cole Tucker, co-creator of Hide or Die!, in a statement. “They understand how games like Hide or Die! grow, how players engage and how brands can show up without breaking the experience. We’re excited to work together and take our revenue to the next level.”

Separately, it acquired Let’s Bounce Inc., a marketing technology company focused on gaming environments. The company is expected to have an immediate positive impact on Super League’s path to profitability and ability to deliver enduring shareholder value, enabling more efficient in-game marketing programs, the addition of turnkey loyalty solutions to drive advertiser outcomes and a roadmap to more automated campaign measurement.

Gaming and UGC content dominate the attention economy for members of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, with 94% and 96% playing video games, respectively. Marketers continue to recognize the depth of engagement within these platforms but continue to seek more reliable attribution models to justify significant shifts in spend away from traditional digital advertising.

“The sustained growth in how under-40 audiences consume games and gamified content is reshaping the media landscape in a way that directly aligns with Super League’s strategy,” said Edelman, in a statement. “By integrating Bounce into our expanding suite of immersive, mobile, and connected TV playable solutions, we are strengthening our ability to deliver scalable, full-funnel campaigns with performance and measurement that meet the expectations of the world’s most demanding marketers.”

Information for this article was sourced from Super League Gaming.