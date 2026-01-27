Angeles Wealth Management Acquires XO Capital to Launch Angeles Family Office

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Santa Monica-based private wealth management firm Angeles Wealth Management has announced the acquisition of XO Capital, which specializes in family office advisory, business management and investment oversight. This acquisition marks the launch of Angeles Wealth’s family office affiliate, Angeles Family Office, combining institutional investing capabilities, wealth management expertise and services to create a fully integrated family office.

XO was founded in 2021 in Santa Monica by co-founders Adam Stern and Jason Oclaray, who have experience advising wealthy families on investment strategies. As part of the acquisition, Angeles Wealth is incorporating XO’s team with its own discretionary portfolio management and wealth advisory expertise. A family can now work with a single team to curate their family office, coordinate trusted third-party tax and legal advisors, while internally managing investment deal flow, customized financial reporting, cash-flow management, bill pay and other services, the firm said in a statement.

“Launching AFO is about building on a strong foundation and expanding what we can offer the families we serve,” said Oclaray, now president of AFO, in a statement. “Combining the wealth management capabilities of Angeles Wealth [with] the institutional investment resources of AIA and XO’s family office platform creates a trifecta of high-end financial services. We’re the family’s executive office, and if they need it, we’ll make it happen with the depth of resources now at our disposal.”

Angeles Wealth was founded in 2011 to provide personalized wealth management services for generationally wealthy families, augmented by the institutional-quality investment solutions of its endowment and foundation advisory OCIO affiliate, Angeles Investment Advisors.

Jonathan Foster

“Families need flexibility when choosing services that fit their priorities, paired with disciplined investing that’s too often missing in the family office world. Without the resources of a true institutional investment firm and the experience and network for thoughtful estate planning, a family risks missing the very opportunities that drive lasting returns and wealth preservation across generations,” said Jonathan Foster, chief executive and president of Angeles Wealth, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Angeles Wealth Management.