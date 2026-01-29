City First Bank Expands Impact Strategy with $75M NMTC Allocation

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

City First Bank has announced that it has been selected by the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) to receive a $75 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation. This significant award empowers City First Bank to continue driving economic growth and creating opportunities in underinvested communities nationwide.

Since the inception of the NMTC program, City First Bank has successfully deployed $548 million in NMTC allocations, fueling 54 transformative projects that strengthen communities and create pathways to prosperity. The bank’s strategy remains focused on expanding access to education and healthcare in underinvested areas across the country, addressing critical pillars for long-term economic mobility.

“This NMTC allocation is catalytic for the communities we serve,” said Brian Argrett, president and CEO of City First Bank. “It enables us to partner with mission-driven organizations and deliver resources that create lasting impact in communities where investment is needed most.”

City First Bank is also excited to welcome new members to its NMTC Advisory Council:



Desmond Marshall, a leader in community development in Chicago, has a track record of growing mission-driven organizations.

Dr. Marla Dean, a leader in nonprofit strategy in Washington, D.C., has deep knowledge in education and next-generation economic mobility models.

Through NMTC allocations, City First Bank continues to advance its mission of supporting strong community-based organizations and driving change where it matters most. This tool remains a cornerstone of our efforts invested in low-income communities and creates opportunities for all.

Information for this article was sourced from City First Bank.